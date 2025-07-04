4 July 2025,

Friday

Education News

RPSC Exam Forms: Mandatory KYC Update Starting July 7

RPSC OTR E-KYC Update: The Commission has provided an opportunity to complete OTR e-KYC through Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar from 7 July onwards. Applications for upcoming recruitment examinations will not be accepted without completing the e-KYC process.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

RPSC
RPSC (Image: Patrika)

RPSC RECRUITMENT 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has made it mandatory to update Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar numbers in the One Time Registration (OTR) system for applying to recruitment examinations. Applications for upcoming recruitment examinations will not be accepted without e-KYC. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta explained that the Department of Personnel's notification issued on 27 November last year permitted biometric verification. Completing the KYC process is mandatory to apply for any recruitment through the state recruitment portal. The commission has provided an opportunity to complete OTR e-KYC through Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar from 7 July. Candidates who do not complete KYC will not be able to apply for online recruitment.

Current Status

A total of 69,58,433 candidates are registered in the One Time Registration. Of these, 37,53,302 have been verified using Aadhaar numbers, and 21,70,830 using Jan Aadhaar. The remaining 10,34,301 candidates have registered using their SSO ID.

Multiple Profiles Created

During the verification of OTR profiles, it was found that candidates had created more than one profile using different SSO IDs. To prevent duplication and verify candidate identity, candidates must verify their OTR profiles created through SSO ID using e-KYC via Aadhaar or Jan Aadhaar.

Updated on:

04 Jul 2025 08:42 am

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 08:41 am

English News / Education News / RPSC Exam Forms: Mandatory KYC Update Starting July 7
