RPSC Exam Forms: Mandatory KYC Update Starting July 7

RPSC RECRUITMENT 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has made it mandatory to update Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar numbers in the One Time Registration (OTR) system for applying to recruitment examinations. Applications for upcoming recruitment examinations will not be accepted without e-KYC. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta explained that the Department of Personnel's notification issued on 27 November last year permitted biometric verification. Completing the KYC process is mandatory to apply for any recruitment through the state recruitment portal. The commission has provided an opportunity to complete OTR e-KYC through Aadhaar/Jan Aadhaar from 7 July. Candidates who do not complete KYC will not be able to apply for online recruitment.