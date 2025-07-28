RPSC Recruitment: Applications Open for 281 Assistant Agriculture Engineer Posts

RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for government job seekers has arisen. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Engineers (AAE). Interested candidates can apply from 28 July 2025. A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for applying is 26 August 2025. Candidates can apply through the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.