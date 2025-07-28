RPSC Recruitment: Applications Open for 281 Assistant Agriculture Engineer Posts

RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for government job seekers has arisen. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Engineers (AAE). Interested candidates can apply from 28 July 2025. A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for applying is 26 August 2025. Candidates can apply through the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
To apply for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer, candidates must possess a graduation degree in Agricultural Engineering (B.Tech or equivalent) from a recognised university. Additionally, candidates should have knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthani culture. Please read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria before applying.
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 40 years
Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.
Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules. General category candidates who have crossed the maximum age limit by the stipulated date will also receive a 3-year relaxation.
Application Fee
General and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC: ₹600
Rajasthan Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC/ST: ₹400
Persons with Disabilities: ₹400