RPSC Recruitment Exams: Four Departmental Exams to be Held in Rajasthan from October to December

Professor Agriculture (School Education) Recruitment: Junior Legal Officer Recruitment. The Public Service Commission has released the examination dates for Assistant Statistical Officer and the Agriculture Department. Admit cards will be uploaded on October 9. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that this examination will be conducted on October 12. Examinations for various subjects of the Agriculture Department will be held from October 12 to 17 and on October 28 and 29. The General Knowledge examination for candidates of various subjects under the Agriculture Department exam will be held on October 12 from 3:00 PM to 3:40 PM. Candidates will be given an additional 5 minutes to fill the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet for this question paper. An additional 10 minutes will be given for other question papers and the Assistant Statistical Officer Exam, 2024 (Economic and Statistical Department).