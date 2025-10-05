RPSC Recruitment Exams: Four Departmental Exams to be Held in Rajasthan from October to December

RPSC Recruitment Exam (Image: Patrika)
RPSC Recruitment Exams: Four departmental examinations from this year's Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) recruitment calendar are still pending. These examinations will be held from October to December. Last December, RPSC released the recruitment calendar for 162 examinations. According to this, examinations from January to September have already been conducted. The upcoming examinations are yet to take place.
Assistant Statistical Officer Exam: October 12.
Assistant Agriculture Officer, Statistical Officer (Agriculture), ARO - AAO (Agriculture Department): October 12 to 17 and October 28-29.
Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication) Exam: November 9.
Assistant Professor Competitive Exam: December 1 to 12, December 15 to 19, December 22 to 24.
Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (1015 posts) Exam: April 5
Veterinary Officer (1100 posts), Assistant Agriculture Engineer (281 posts): April 19
Professor and Coach (3225 posts): May 31 to June 16.
Senior Teacher (6500 posts): July 12 to 18.
Professor Agriculture (School Education) Recruitment: Junior Legal Officer Recruitment. The Public Service Commission has released the examination dates for Assistant Statistical Officer and the Agriculture Department. Admit cards will be uploaded on October 9. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that this examination will be conducted on October 12. Examinations for various subjects of the Agriculture Department will be held from October 12 to 17 and on October 28 and 29. The General Knowledge examination for candidates of various subjects under the Agriculture Department exam will be held on October 12 from 3:00 PM to 3:40 PM. Candidates will be given an additional 5 minutes to fill the fifth option on the OMR answer sheet for this question paper. An additional 10 minutes will be given for other question papers and the Assistant Statistical Officer Exam, 2024 (Economic and Statistical Department).
