RPSC Releases 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards 2025; Exam from 7-12 September

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Senior Teacher Examination 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates are informed that the exam city slip has already been released. Exam city information, along with admit cards for General Knowledge (GK) and Social Studies (SST) under Group A, can be accessed through this link. To download, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. Additionally, admit cards can be downloaded by logging into the SSO portal or through the recruitment portal link available in the Citizen Apps.
The examination will be held from 7 to 12 September 2025. Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to fill in the fifth option in the OMR answer sheet for each question paper.
Candidates will only be allowed entry to the examination centre up to 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be permitted entry after this time. Therefore, candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre on time to allow sufficient time for security checks and identification procedures.
Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card (colour print) to the examination centre. If the photo on the Aadhaar card is old or unclear, an alternative identity document such as a voter ID, passport, or driving licence can be brought. In addition, it is necessary to affix a recent colour photograph to the admit card. No candidate will be admitted without valid identification.
The RPSC has appealed to candidates not to be influenced by any brokers or mediators. If anyone offers inducements or demands bribes in the name of passing the examination, immediately lodge a complaint with the Commission's control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.
The Commission has also warned that strict action will be taken under the Rajasthan Public Examination Act 2022 against anyone found using unfair means or cheating in the examination. This includes severe penalties such as life imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10 crore, and confiscation of property.