Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RPSC Releases 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards 2025; Exam from 7-12 September

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards for 2025 have been released. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website. Read the full story to know in detail.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 (Image: Gemini)

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Senior Teacher Examination 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are informed that the exam city slip has already been released. Exam city information, along with admit cards for General Knowledge (GK) and Social Studies (SST) under Group A, can be accessed through this link. To download, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth. Additionally, admit cards can be downloaded by logging into the SSO portal or through the recruitment portal link available in the Citizen Apps.

How to Download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Locate and click on the "Senior Teacher Exam 2024 Admit Card" link on the homepage.
  • Enter your application form number and date of birth.
  • Click the "Submit" or "Download Admit Card" button.
  • Once the admit card appears on the screen, download it as a PDF.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Link

Exam Dates

The examination will be held from 7 to 12 September 2025. Candidates will be given an additional 10 minutes to fill in the fifth option in the OMR answer sheet for each question paper.

Entrance Rules for the Examination Centre

Candidates will only be allowed entry to the examination centre up to 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be permitted entry after this time. Therefore, candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre on time to allow sufficient time for security checks and identification procedures.

Identity Documents Required

Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card (colour print) to the examination centre. If the photo on the Aadhaar card is old or unclear, an alternative identity document such as a voter ID, passport, or driving licence can be brought. In addition, it is necessary to affix a recent colour photograph to the admit card. No candidate will be admitted without valid identification.

Important Instructions for Candidates

The RPSC has appealed to candidates not to be influenced by any brokers or mediators. If anyone offers inducements or demands bribes in the name of passing the examination, immediately lodge a complaint with the Commission's control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.

The Commission has also warned that strict action will be taken under the Rajasthan Public Examination Act 2022 against anyone found using unfair means or cheating in the examination. This includes severe penalties such as life imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹10 crore, and confiscation of property.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 11:57 am

English News / Education News / RPSC Releases 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards 2025; Exam from 7-12 September
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.