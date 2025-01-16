scriptRPSC Releases Answer Key for 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
RPSC Releases Answer Key for 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key: This examination was held from 28 to 31 December 2024 in various districts of Rajasthan…

New DelhiJan 16, 2025 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

RPSC: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2024 (Department of Sanskrit Education). Candidates can view and download the subject-wise answer key by visiting the commission’s official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission has simultaneously released the answer key for General Knowledge and Educational Psychology, Social Science, Hindi, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, and English subjects.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher: A total of 347 posts will be filled

This examination was conducted from 28 to 31 December 2024 at approximately 1400 examination centres across various districts of Rajasthan. A total of 4.7 lakh candidates registered for this examination to fill 347 posts across six subjects. If any candidate has an objection to the answers given in the model answer key, they can register their objection online between 18 January and 20 January. A fee of ₹100 has been fixed for each objection. The commission has clarified that candidates can only register objections according to the sequence of the model question paper.

RPSC: Evidence is necessary to register objections

Evidence in the form of standard books is mandatory for registering objections. It is necessary to submit the evidence along with the objection; objections without evidence will not be accepted. The model question paper is available on the commission’s website, from where it can be downloaded.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key pdf

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key Download

First, you will have to go to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission website.

Then go to the Answer Key Section on the website’s homepage.
Click on the link for Model Answer Key for Senior Teacher Comp. Exam 2024.

After this, the answer key pdf will open.

