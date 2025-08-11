RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Posts

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025 has commenced on 10 August 2025. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will fill more than 1000 positions of Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders through this police recruitment drive. The application process for this recruitment began on 10 August 2025, with the last date for applications set as 8 September 2025. Applications can be submitted online through the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.