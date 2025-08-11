11 August 2025,

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Posts

A total of 1015 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 896 posts for Sub-Inspector (AP), 4 posts for Sub-Inspector (AP) Sanhria, 25 posts for Sub-Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area...

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment 2025 has commenced on 10 August 2025. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will fill more than 1000 positions of Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders through this police recruitment drive. The application process for this recruitment began on 10 August 2025, with the last date for applications set as 8 September 2025. Applications can be submitted online through the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 1015 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 896 Sub-Inspector (AP) posts, 4 Sub-Inspector (AP) Sanhria posts, 25 Sub-Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area posts, 26 Sub-Inspector (IB) posts, and 64 Platoon Commander posts. For more information regarding this recruitment, please refer to the notification provided below.

Necessary Documents

  • Graduation mark sheet and certificate
  • Aadhaar card or other ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Age proof
  • Photograph and signature
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)

Several other documents may also be required. This depends on the category under which the candidate is applying.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university in any subject. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and Rajasthan's culture is mandatory. Both men and women are eligible for this recruitment.

Age Limit
Regarding the age limit, the candidate's age should be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years as of 1 January 2026. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation. SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation.

