RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

DigiLocker: Presentation on DigiLocker A workshop was held on 25 February 2025 to implement this new system, based on an initiative by the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Ministry officials gave a technical presentation on the DigiLocker platform and briefed commission officials on its functionality.

RPSC DigiLocker: How will document verification be done using DigiLocker? DigiLocker is a digital platform where Aadhaar, 10th, 12th, graduation, and other certificates are stored through self-attestation. Documents on this platform are certified by the same authorized institution that issued them. This ensures document authenticity and eliminates the need for re-verification, saving time. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has also been integrated with this system by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

RPSC: Benefits of DigiLocker in the recruitment process Verification through DigiLocker will make the process transparent and curb fake certificates. This will help in selecting eligible candidates and expedite the recruitment process. The time taken for verification will also be reduced due to the online availability of documents. In the near future, the commission’s one-time registration system and features like admit cards may also be linked to DigiLocker.