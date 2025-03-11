scriptRPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments | Latest News | Patrika News
RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

A workshop was organised on 25 February 2025 to implement this new system. This initiative was undertaken by the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

RPSC: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has decided to make the document verification process more secure and efficient in light of the increasing problem of fake degrees and certificates in recruitment processes. Recently, several candidates were found to have submitted forged certificates in the SI recruitment, PTI examination, and other examinations, highlighting the need to strengthen the verification system. The commission will now verify documents by accessing data stored in the National Academic Depository (NAD) through DigiLocker.

DigiLocker: Presentation on DigiLocker

A workshop was held on 25 February 2025 to implement this new system, based on an initiative by the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Ministry officials gave a technical presentation on the DigiLocker platform and briefed commission officials on its functionality.

RPSC DigiLocker: How will document verification be done using DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a digital platform where Aadhaar, 10th, 12th, graduation, and other certificates are stored through self-attestation. Documents on this platform are certified by the same authorized institution that issued them. This ensures document authenticity and eliminates the need for re-verification, saving time. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has also been integrated with this system by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

RPSC: Benefits of DigiLocker in the recruitment process

Verification through DigiLocker will make the process transparent and curb fake certificates. This will help in selecting eligible candidates and expedite the recruitment process. The time taken for verification will also be reduced due to the online availability of documents. In the near future, the commission’s one-time registration system and features like admit cards may also be linked to DigiLocker.

RPSC New Rules: Candidates must use DigiLocker

Given the utility of DigiLocker, all applicants must create an account on DigiLocker. They should then fetch and save their 10th/12th/Graduation/Post-Graduation related documents to their DigiLocker account for future use.

