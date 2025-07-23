RPSC to Hold 139 Exams Between August 2025 and December 2025; Dates for 5 Recruitments in 2026 Also Released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, is going to conduct three important recruitment examinations on 29 and 30 July 2025. These examinations are scheduled according to the commission's pre-determined examination calendar. According to the information released by the commission, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website three days before the examination. Two examinations will be held on 29 July—the first examination will be for the post of Assistant Fisheries Development Officer from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Following this, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, the Group Instructor, Surveyor, and Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor Grade-II examination will be held. On 30 July, the examination related to the posts of Vice Principal and Superintendent ITI will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.