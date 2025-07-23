RPSC to Hold 139 Exams Between August 2025 and December 2025; Dates for 5 Recruitments in 2026 Also Released

RPSC Exam Date Calendar: According to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's recruitment calendar, 139 examinations will be held between August and December. 20 recruitment examinations have already been conducted between January and the first half of July. Three examinations will be held at the end of July.
In December, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released a recruitment calendar for 162 examinations. This included examinations from January to December. According to the calendar, 20 examinations were conducted from January to the first half of July. Now, on 29 July, the Assistant Fishery Development Officer examination and the Group Instructor-Surveyor-Apprenticeship examination will be held, along with the Vice Principal-Superintendent ITI examination from 30 July to 1 August.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the examination dates for five different recruitments. Secretary Ramniwas Mehta stated that these recruitment examinations are proposed to be held from April to July 2026. These include:
Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander (1015 posts) examination - 5 April
Veterinary Officer (1100 posts), Assistant Agriculture Engineer (281 posts) - 19 April
Professor and Coach (3225 posts) - 31 May to 16 June
Senior Lecturer (6500 posts) - 12 to 18 July
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, is going to conduct three important recruitment examinations on 29 and 30 July 2025. These examinations are scheduled according to the commission's pre-determined examination calendar. According to the information released by the commission, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website three days before the examination. Two examinations will be held on 29 July—the first examination will be for the post of Assistant Fisheries Development Officer from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Following this, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, the Group Instructor, Surveyor, and Assistant Apprenticeship Advisor Grade-II examination will be held. On 30 July, the examination related to the posts of Vice Principal and Superintendent ITI will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.