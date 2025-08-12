RRB 2025 Paramedical Staff Recruitment Exam Results Released

RRB Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an update regarding the Paramedical Staff recruitment exam. The RRB has declared the results for the Paramedical Staff recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their results on the official website. The cut-off marks have also been released along with the results. A total of 1376 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who passed the exam will now participate in the document verification and medical test. The Paramedical Staff recruitment examination was held between 28 April and 30 April 2025.
Dietitian – 05 posts
Nursing Superintendent – 713 posts
Clinical Psychologist – 07 posts
Dental Hygienist – 03 posts
Occupational Therapist – 02 posts
Speech Therapist – 01 post
Field Worker – 19 posts
Optometrist Technician – 02 posts
Radiographer – 64 posts
Technician – 20 posts
Laboratory Assistant – 27 posts
The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the results of other examinations as well. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 result may be released soon. No official announcement has been made regarding this result yet. However, it is expected that the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 result may be released between 15 and 25 August. Candidates who appeared for this exam will be able to view their results using their user ID and password.