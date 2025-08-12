RRB 2025 Paramedical Staff Recruitment Exam Results Released

RRB Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an update regarding the Paramedical Staff recruitment exam. The RRB has declared the results for the Paramedical Staff recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their results on the official website. The cut-off marks have also been released along with the results. A total of 1376 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who passed the exam will now participate in the document verification and medical test. The Paramedical Staff recruitment examination was held between 28 April and 30 April 2025.