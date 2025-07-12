12 July 2025,

Saturday

RRB ALP Admit Cards 2025 to Release Soon: Download in Easy Steps

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions. Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for the latest updates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

RRB ALP Admit Card 2025
RRB ALP Admit Card 2025(Image-Official)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit cards for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) position soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in. The board has also activated a mock test link to allow candidates to practice before the exam.

Recruitment of ALP Positions

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions. Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for the latest updates.

Downloading the RRB ALP Admit Card 2025

Follow these steps to download your admit card:


  1. Visit the official RRB website: rrbapply.gov.in




  2. Click on the admit card link.




  3. Enter the required login information.




  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.




  5. Download and save it.

CBAT Exam Date and Admit Card Information

The CBAT exam is scheduled for 15 July 2025. According to regulations, the admit cards were to be made available on the website four days prior to the exam. Travel authority letters and exam city information for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates were released ten days prior to the exam.

Essential Instructions at the Exam Centre

Biometric verification through Aadhaar card will be conducted before entry during the CBAT exam. Therefore, all candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of e-verified Aadhaar. The RRB has advised all candidates to verify their identity through Aadhaar on the website before the exam to avoid any inconvenience at the exam centre.

