RRB ALP Admit Cards 2025 to Release Soon: Download in Easy Steps

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit cards for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) position soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in. The board has also activated a mock test link to allow candidates to practice before the exam.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot positions. Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for the latest updates.
Follow these steps to download your admit card:
The CBAT exam is scheduled for 15 July 2025. According to regulations, the admit cards were to be made available on the website four days prior to the exam. Travel authority letters and exam city information for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates were released ten days prior to the exam.
Biometric verification through Aadhaar card will be conducted before entry during the CBAT exam. Therefore, all candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of e-verified Aadhaar. The RRB has advised all candidates to verify their identity through Aadhaar on the website before the exam to avoid any inconvenience at the exam centre.