Education News

RRB ALP Re-exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released

The city intimation slip for the RRB ALP re-exam 2025 has been released. The exam is scheduled for August 31st, and admit cards can be downloaded from August 27th.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Assistant Loco Pilot (Image: AI)

RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released important information regarding the re-examination for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam. The board has issued city intimation slips for the exam, which candidates can download from the official website. This exam is for candidates who faced technical difficulties during the previous exam.

When will the Re-exam be held?

The RRB ALP re-exam will be conducted on 31 August 2025. The exam was previously held on 15 July 2025, but due to technical glitches, many students' exams were affected. These candidates are now being given another opportunity to take the exam.

When will the admit card be released?

The admit card for the re-exam will be released four days before the exam, around 27 August 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in time, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it. It is also essential to carry a photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence) along with the admit card.

How to download the admit card?

  • First, visit the official RRB website.
  • Click on the ALP CBT Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter the required information on the login page.
  • After submitting, the admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout.

RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025 Link

How many positions are available?

Through this recruitment process, 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions will be filled. Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹19,900 per month. There is considerable enthusiasm among young people regarding this railway recruitment, as it is one of the largest recruitment drives in the country.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 05:07 pm

Education News / RRB ALP Re-exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released
