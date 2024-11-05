RRB ALP, RPF SI Recruitment Exam Dates Announced, See Full Schedule

RRB Exams Date 2024 According to the notice issued, the RRB ALP exam will be held on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. The RPF SI recruitment exam will be held on December 2, 3, 9, and 12, while the RRB Technician recruitment exam will be held on December 18-20 and 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29. The RRB Junior Engineer recruitment exam will be held on December 13-16 and 27. All exams will be conducted in CBT mode.

When will the Admit Cards be Released? The city intimation slip and travel authority for SC/ST category candidates will be released 10 days before the exam. The city intimation slip will provide information about the exam city and date, which will benefit students living far away. SC/ST category candidates can travel for free by train through the travel authority. The admit cards will be released four days before the exam.