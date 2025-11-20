RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Download Through These Steps

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released important information for lakhs of candidates appearing for the Group D examination. RRB has issued the city intimation slip for the 2025 exam on its official website. Candidates can now check which city their examination will be held in. This makes travel arrangements and exam planning easier. Following this, the admit card will be released, which will contain all details related to the examination, including the exam centre and venue.