Education News

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Download Through These Steps

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 has been released. Candidates can check their exam city information at rrbapply.gov.in. Know when the admit card will be released.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Indian-Railways

Rail (Image: AI)

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released important information for lakhs of candidates appearing for the Group D examination. RRB has issued the city intimation slip for the 2025 exam on its official website. Candidates can now check which city their examination will be held in. This makes travel arrangements and exam planning easier. Following this, the admit card will be released, which will contain all details related to the examination, including the exam centre and venue.

What is the RRB Group D City Slip and Why is it Important?

The city intimation slip is essentially a type of pre-information document. It only indicates the city where the candidate's examination will take place. The complete address of the examination centre, reporting time, and other instructions will be available only in the subsequently released admit card. The sole purpose of this slip is to inform candidates about their exam city in advance, allowing them to plan their preparations and travel accordingly.

When Will the Exam Be Held? (RRB Group D 2025 Date)

This time, the Railway Group D examination will be conducted in phases. The CBT examination dates will commence from November 27, 2025, and continue until January 16, 2026. This means examinations will be held in different slots for approximately two and a half months. Information regarding which candidate's exam will be on which day will be available upon the release of the admit card.

When Will the Admit Card Be Released? (RRB Group D 2025 Admit Card)

RRB has followed the same procedure as before this time. Candidates will be able to download their admit card four days prior to their examination date. Therefore, only the city information has been provided now, so that students can make arrangements in a timely manner.

The Railway has also stated that candidates should keep their registered mobile number and email ID active, as all information related to the admit card will be sent there.

How to Download the Intimation City Slip? (RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Link)

  • The process to download the city intimation slip is very simple.
  • Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025' link.
  • Log in by entering your registration number and date of birth.
  • Your city slip will appear on the screen; download it and keep it safe.
  • Please note, this slip is not the admit card. It only indicates the examination city.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Link

Travel Pass for SC/ST Candidates

Eligible candidates from the SC/ST category will be able to download their free travel pass along with their admit card. This facility is only provided to those students who meet the standards set by the Railway.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Download Through These Steps

