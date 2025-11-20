RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: Download Through These Steps

Rail (Image: AI)
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released important information for lakhs of candidates appearing for the Group D examination. RRB has issued the city intimation slip for the 2025 exam on its official website. Candidates can now check which city their examination will be held in. This makes travel arrangements and exam planning easier. Following this, the admit card will be released, which will contain all details related to the examination, including the exam centre and venue.
The city intimation slip is essentially a type of pre-information document. It only indicates the city where the candidate's examination will take place. The complete address of the examination centre, reporting time, and other instructions will be available only in the subsequently released admit card. The sole purpose of this slip is to inform candidates about their exam city in advance, allowing them to plan their preparations and travel accordingly.
This time, the Railway Group D examination will be conducted in phases. The CBT examination dates will commence from November 27, 2025, and continue until January 16, 2026. This means examinations will be held in different slots for approximately two and a half months. Information regarding which candidate's exam will be on which day will be available upon the release of the admit card.
RRB has followed the same procedure as before this time. Candidates will be able to download their admit card four days prior to their examination date. Therefore, only the city information has been provided now, so that students can make arrangements in a timely manner.
The Railway has also stated that candidates should keep their registered mobile number and email ID active, as all information related to the admit card will be sent there.
Eligible candidates from the SC/ST category will be able to download their free travel pass along with their admit card. This facility is only provided to those students who meet the standards set by the Railway.
