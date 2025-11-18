RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: City Details to be Released on This Date

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the new dates for the RRB Group D Recruitment Examination CBT-1. According to the latest update, the examination will be conducted between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. The board has informed that complete details regarding the candidates' exam city and examination date will be released by November 19, 2025. Along with this, travelling authority will also be provided for SC/ST candidates. Examinees will be able to download their admit cards four days before their exam date. It is to be noted that this examination was initially scheduled to begin on November 17, but the process was postponed due to a case related to the recruitment pending in court.