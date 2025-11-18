Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: City Details to be Released on This Date

Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be implemented during the examination, therefore, candidates will be required to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar to the examination centre.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025

RRB Group D Exam (Image-Freepik)

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the new dates for the RRB Group D Recruitment Examination CBT-1. According to the latest update, the examination will be conducted between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. The board has informed that complete details regarding the candidates' exam city and examination date will be released by November 19, 2025. Along with this, travelling authority will also be provided for SC/ST candidates. Examinees will be able to download their admit cards four days before their exam date. It is to be noted that this examination was initially scheduled to begin on November 17, but the process was postponed due to a case related to the recruitment pending in court.

Aadhaar Verification Mandatory

Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be implemented during the examination, hence candidates will be required to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar to the examination centre. Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in to rrbapply.gov.in and confirm their identity to avoid any issues at the examination centre. Meanwhile, those who had completed Aadhaar verification at the time of application should ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before the examination.

Recruitment for These Posts

Under the Group D recruitment, appointments will be made to various technical and non-technical posts in the railways, including Assistant (S&T), Assistant Workshop, Assistant Bridge, Assistant Carriage & Wagon, Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical), Assistant Operation, Assistant P. Way, Assistant TL & AC (Workshop), Assistant TRD, Assistant Track Machine, Pointsman, and Track Maintainer-IV.

This Will Be the Exam Pattern

The duration of the CBT for this examination will be 90 minutes, with a total of 100 questions to be asked. There will be 25 questions each from General Science and Mathematics, 30 questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, and 20 questions from General Awareness & Current Affairs. One-third of a mark will be deducted for incorrect answers. The normalisation process will be applicable in the examination, and three times the total number of vacancies will be called for PET. To pass the examination, candidates from the General and EWS categories must score a minimum of 40 percent marks, while the minimum qualifying marks for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST category candidates have been set at 30 percent.

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 04:51 pm

