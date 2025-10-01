Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RRB JE Notification 2025: Railways Announces Recruitment for Junior Engineer Posts, Over 2500 Vacancies

Railway Jobs: A total of 2570 posts will be filled through this recruitment. These include the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical &amp; Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

RRB JE Recruitment 2025

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for various posts in the Railways is continuously being announced. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now issued a short notification to commence the recruitment process for Junior Engineer (JE) posts. The online application process will begin on October 31, 2025, and candidates can apply until November 30, 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Notification 2025: Recruitment for This Many Posts

A total of 2570 posts will be filled through this recruitment. This includes the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualification, candidates must possess a degree or diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Telecommunication branches from a recognised university or institution. Specific educational qualifications have been set for JE (IT) and CMA, details of which will be available in the detailed notification. The age limit has been set with a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 33 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Railway Bharti: Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates for these posts will receive a monthly salary of ₹35,400 as per Level-6 of the Pay Matrix. The selection process will be based on four stages, including Computer Based Test (CBT-1), Computer Based Test (CBT-2), Document Verification, and Medical Test.
The examination will primarily include questions from the following subjects:
General Awareness
Mathematics
General Intelligence & Reasoning
General Science
Technical Abilities

