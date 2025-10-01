RRB JE Notification 2025: Railways Announces Recruitment for Junior Engineer Posts, Over 2500 Vacancies

Regarding educational qualification, candidates must possess a degree or diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Telecommunication branches from a recognised university or institution. Specific educational qualifications have been set for JE (IT) and CMA, details of which will be available in the detailed notification. The age limit has been set with a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 33 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.