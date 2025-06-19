scriptRRB NTPC 2025 Admit Cards Released | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Cards Released

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 for the Graduation Level exam has been released on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in using their username and password.

BharatJun 19, 2025 / 11:05 am

Patrika Desk

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Graduation Level (Image: RRB Official)

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Graduation Level Released: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment examination 2025 on its official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the website.

Exam Dates (RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Exam Date)

According to the RRB, the examination for NTPC undergraduate positions will be held between 29 June and 21 July 2025. All candidates must bring their admit cards for entry to the examination centre. No one will be allowed to take the examination without an admit card.

How to Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Candidates can easily download their admit cards by following the steps given below.

First, go to rrb.digialm.com/SMBPortal/Login.

Enter your username and password.

After logging in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and save it for future reference.

Be sure to take a printed copy with you to the examination centre.

Important Information Included in the Admit Card

The candidate’s admit card includes several important details such as – roll number, registration number, candidate’s name and photograph, exam date, shift, and reporting time. In addition, the exam slot, the name and address of the examination centre, a Google Maps link, and information about the nearest railway station are also provided to facilitate easy access to the examination centre.

Technical and Formal Information Related to the Examination

The admit card also includes the exam trade chosen by the candidate, the signatures of the candidate and the examination supervisor, and the signature of the board chairman. All these details are necessary for the validity and transparency of the examination.

Important Instructions for the Examination

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring a valid photo identity card (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc.) along with their admit card.

It is mandatory to arrive at the examination centre well in advance to allow sufficient time for entry and other procedures.
Carrying any electronic device such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, etc. is strictly prohibited.

