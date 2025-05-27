RRB NTPC 2025 Exam: Download Graduate Level Exam City Slip via Direct Link

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Details of Posts Under the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment, a total of 8113 positions will be filled. Additionally, the schedule for 3445 Undergraduate Level positions will be released soon. Over 1.21 crore applications have been received for these recruitments.

Major Categories of Graduate Level Posts:

Goods Train Manager – 3144 posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Inspector – 1736 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts

Station Master – 994 posts

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 1507 posts

RRB NTPC Admit Card: When will the Admit Card be released? The revised schedule for the exam is from 5th June to 24th June 2025. Previously, it was scheduled from 5th to 23rd June, but it has now been extended to 16 days. Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date. For example, those whose exam is on 4th June may receive their admit card on 30th May.