RRB NTPC 2025 Exam: Download Graduate Level Exam City Slip via Direct Link

NTPC will fill a total of 8113 graduate-level positions. Additionally, the schedule for 3445 undergraduate-level positions will be released soon.

BharatMay 27, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Railway(Photo- Freepik)

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Download: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Graduate Level NTPC recruitment exam 2025. Candidates can access their exam city information on the official website of their respective regional RRB. This exam will commence as a computer-based preliminary test (CBT 1) from 5th and 6th June 2025. Candidates will need to use their registration number and password to download their exam city slip. The link has been activated on the regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in).

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Details of Posts

Under the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment, a total of 8113 positions will be filled. Additionally, the schedule for 3445 Undergraduate Level positions will be released soon. Over 1.21 crore applications have been received for these recruitments.
Major Categories of Graduate Level Posts:
Goods Train Manager – 3144 posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Inspector – 1736 posts
Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts
Station Master – 994 posts
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 1507 posts

RRB NTPC Admit Card: When will the Admit Card be released?

The revised schedule for the exam is from 5th June to 24th June 2025. Previously, it was scheduled from 5th to 23rd June, but it has now been extended to 16 days. Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date. For example, those whose exam is on 4th June may receive their admit card on 30th May.

RRB NTPC Exam: Mock Test Link Also Released

To help candidates prepare, a mock test link was released on Monday, allowing candidates to better understand the exam format. Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be mandatory before entering the examination centre. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card or a valid printout of e-Aadhaar.

Also Read

Latest Education News

