RRB NTPC 2025 Exam: Download Graduate Level Exam City Slip via Direct Link

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Details of Posts Under the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment, a total of 8113 positions will be filled. Additionally, the schedule for 3445 Undergraduate Level positions will be released soon. Over 1.21 crore applications have been received for these recruitments.
Major Categories of Graduate Level Posts:
Goods Train Manager – 3144 posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Inspector – 1736 posts
Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts
Station Master – 994 posts
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – 1507 posts
RRB NTPC Admit Card: When will the Admit Card be released? The revised schedule for the exam is from 5th June to 24th June 2025. Previously, it was scheduled from 5th to 23rd June, but it has now been extended to 16 days. Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date. For example, those whose exam is on 4th June may receive their admit card on 30th May.
RRB NTPC Exam: Mock Test Link Also Released To help candidates prepare, a mock test link was released on Monday, allowing candidates to better understand the exam format. Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be mandatory before entering the examination centre. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card or a valid printout of e-Aadhaar.