Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Download Here

RRB NTPC Exam City slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city information slip for the NTPC CBT-2 examination.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

RRB NTPC Intimation Slip 2025, RRB NTPC CBT 2 city intimation slip, RRB NTPC exam city slip 2025, RRB NTPC 2025 slip download, RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link,

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Intimation Slip Released (Image Source: Gemini AI)

Railway NTPC 2025 CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the CBT-II city information slip for graduate-level posts. The e-call letter/admit card for the CBT-II examination will be available for download from October 9, 2025, on the board's official website, rrbcd.gov.in. The CBT-I result was declared on September 19, 2025.

How to Download

  • First, visit the official website of the board, rrbcd.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "CBT-II Information Slip and Call Letter".
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Click on login, and your information slip and call letter will appear on the screen.
  • Download these and keep them safe for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate posts.

Graduate Level Posts

  • Chief Commercial and Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
  • Station Master: 994
  • Goods Guard: 3,144
  • Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist: 1,507
  • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732
  • Commercial and Ticket Clerk: 2,022
  • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361
  • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990
  • Train Clerk: 72

Important Points to Note

  • This intimation slip is not your hall ticket. It only indicates the examination city, centre city, and related details. The hall ticket (admit card) will be issued separately.
  • If you have forgotten your login details, use the Forgot Password / Reset option.
  • Ensure all details (name, exam city, time, etc.) on the slip are correct. Contact RRB immediately if any discrepancies are found.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 11:29 am

English News / Education News / RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Download Here

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Over 65,000 Anganwadi Worker and Helper Posts to be Filled in Uttar Pradesh

UP Anganwadi Bharti
Education News

MP Police Vacancy 2025: Applications Open for ASI and Subedar Recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police

MP Police Vacancy 2025, MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025, MP Police Subedar Vacancy 2025, MPESB Police Recruitment 2025, MP Police Bharti 2025, Madhya Pradesh Police job 2025,
Education News

New Initiative by Centre for Tea Sellers: Professional Training to be Provided

Skill training for tea sellers, Government course for tea vendors, Tea sellers training program India, Tea vendor skill development scheme, Tea seller training initiative,
Education News

CGPSC Recruitment 2025: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Announces Vacancies for Court Manager Posts

CGPSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: When will Rajasthan Patwari Result be released?

RSMSSB
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.