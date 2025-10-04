RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Download Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Intimation Slip Released (Image Source: Gemini AI)
Railway NTPC 2025 CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the CBT-II city information slip for graduate-level posts. The e-call letter/admit card for the CBT-II examination will be available for download from October 9, 2025, on the board's official website, rrbcd.gov.in. The CBT-I result was declared on September 19, 2025.
The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various graduate and undergraduate posts.
