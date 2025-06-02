RRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam

Exam Date Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without it. A valid ID proof and photograph are also required. The NTPC CBT 1 exam will be held from 5 to 24 June 2025.

Steps to Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card Visit the region-wise official website for the RRB NTPC admit card.

On the homepage, click on the ‘CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation and E-Call Letter’ link.

Click on the link to download the City Intimation Slip and E-Call Letter for the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).

Download your admit card using your credentials.

Your admit card will appear on your screen. RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB NTPC CBT 1 consists of 100 questions: 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is 90 minutes, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates.