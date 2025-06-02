scriptRRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
RRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the NTPC CBT 1 examination. Here’s how to download them.

Jun 02, 2025 / 02:56 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the NTPC CBT 1 examination scheduled for 5 June. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website.

Downloading Your RRB NTPC Admit Card

The admit card link can be accessed on the RRB’s region-wise official website. To download, candidates will need their user ID, password, and OTP.

Exam Date

Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without it. A valid ID proof and photograph are also required. The NTPC CBT 1 exam will be held from 5 to 24 June 2025.

Steps to Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card

  • Visit the region-wise official website for the RRB NTPC admit card.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation and E-Call Letter’ link.
  • Click on the link to download the City Intimation Slip and E-Call Letter for the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).
  • Download your admit card using your credentials.
  • Your admit card will appear on your screen.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 consists of 100 questions: 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is 90 minutes, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Marking Scheme

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is worth 100 marks. Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer. For each incorrect answer, 1/3 of a mark is deducted.
 

