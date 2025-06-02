RRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam

Exam Date Candidates must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Entry will be denied without it. A valid ID proof and photograph are also required. The NTPC CBT 1 exam will be held from 5 to 24 June 2025.
Steps to Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card
- Visit the region-wise official website for the RRB NTPC admit card.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation and E-Call Letter’ link.
- Click on the link to download the City Intimation Slip and E-Call Letter for the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).
- Download your admit card using your credentials.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 consists of 100 questions: 40 on General Awareness, 30 on Mathematics, and 30 on General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is 90 minutes, and 120 minutes for PwD candidates.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Marking Scheme The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam is worth 100 marks. Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer. For each incorrect answer, 1/3 of a mark is deducted.