RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: Railways Release Exam Date, Know About Admit Card Detail

The RRB has specifically emphasised this time that every candidate appearing for the examination must bring their Aadhaar card, as biometric verification will be conducted using it. Candidates who have not yet linked or authenticated their Aadhaar on the RRB portal should complete this process as soon as possible. For this, the board has also provided the link to the website rrbapply.gov.in. This means that Aadhaar is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.