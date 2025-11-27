Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: Railways Release Exam Date, Know About Admit Card Detail

The Railway has released the exam dates for RRB NTPC UG CBT 2. Aadhaar card is mandatory, and entry will not be granted if authentication is not completed. Know when the admit card will be released.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

UP Board Exam Date 2026

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam (Image: Patrika)

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally released the NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 exam dates. This is significant news for candidates who applied for this recruitment, as the CBT 2 examination is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025. The board has made complete information related to the examination available on its official website, rrbcd.gov.in.

For several days, candidates have been eager to know the examination date and when they can download their admit cards. The railway has now provided the complete timeline.

When will the City Intimation Slip be released?

Approximately 10 days before the examination, i.e., on December 9 or 10, 2025, the City Intimation Slip will be issued to candidates. This slip will provide information about the city where your examination will be conducted.

When will the Admit Card be released?

A few days after the City Slip is released, the railway will issue the admit cards four days before the examination, likely on December 16, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

Entry will not be allowed without Aadhaar Link

The RRB has specifically emphasised this time that every candidate appearing for the examination must bring their Aadhaar card, as biometric verification will be conducted using it. Candidates who have not yet linked or authenticated their Aadhaar on the RRB portal should complete this process as soon as possible. For this, the board has also provided the link to the website rrbapply.gov.in. This means that Aadhaar is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

How to Download the Exam Schedule?

If you wish to download the official exam schedule, follow the simple steps given below.

  • First, visit the website rrbcd.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the section titled "CEN 06/2024 NTPC – Undergraduate".
  • Now, select the "CBT 2 Schedule" link.
  • The schedule will be downloaded automatically.
  • Save the file securely for future reference.

Important Advice for Candidates

If you are appearing for this examination, be sure to remember a few things.

  • Complete Aadhaar authentication immediately.
  • Note down the dates for the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card.
  • On the day of the examination, carry your Aadhaar card, photographs, and other necessary documents.
  • It is important to arrive before the scheduled time, as latecomers are not granted entry to the examinations.

