RRB NTPC UG Results: Know When RRB NTPC UG Results Will Be Released, Check Here

The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025, at various examination centres across the country. Along with this, the RRB released the provisional answer key on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates had to pay a applicable bank service charge of ₹50 per question.