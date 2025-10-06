Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

RRB NTPC UG Results: Know When RRB NTPC UG Results Will Be Released, Check Here

RRB NTPC Result Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is soon going to release the NTPC Undergraduate (UG) examination results. Millions of candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

RRB NTPC UG result 2025, RRB NTPC result date, RRB UG result check online, Railway NTPC UG exam result, RRB NTPC result official website,

When will the RRB NTPC UG result be released? (Image Source: Gemini AI)

RRB UG Result Check Online: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website of their regional RRB, under which they had applied.

When was the RRB NTPC UG Exam conducted?

The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025, at various examination centres across the country. Along with this, the RRB released the provisional answer key on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates had to pay a applicable bank service charge of ₹50 per question.

Objective

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 3445 vacancies across the country. Out of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 vacancies for Train Clerk.

How to check RRB NTPC UG Result

  • Visit the official website of RRB.
  • On the homepage, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025.
  • Enter your details to log in and submit.
  • View your result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout for future reference.
  • Follow the blog for the latest updates on RRB NTPC UG Result, direct link, and more.

Education News

06 Oct 2025 01:16 pm

