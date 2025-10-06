RRB NTPC UG Results: Know When RRB NTPC UG Results Will Be Released, Check Here

When will the RRB NTPC UG result be released? (Image Source: Gemini AI)
RRB UG Result Check Online: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website of their regional RRB, under which they had applied.
The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9, 2025, at various examination centres across the country. Along with this, the RRB released the provisional answer key on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates had to pay a applicable bank service charge of ₹50 per question.
Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 3445 vacancies across the country. Out of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and 72 vacancies for Train Clerk.
