RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts

Educational QualificationsFor Nursing Superintendent: A B.Sc in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery is required.
For Pharmacist: Candidates must possess a Diploma or equivalent degree in Pharmacy.
For other technical positions such as Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, etc., a Diploma or certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.
Selection ProcessCandidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). This exam will be objective-type and will include questions related to General Awareness, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning.
Vacancy DetailsNursing Superintendent: 246 posts
Pharmacist (Entry Level): 100 posts
Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 33 posts
Lab Assistant Grade II: 12 posts
Dialysis Technician: 4 posts
ECG Technician: 4 posts
Radiographer: 4 posts
Total Posts: 403