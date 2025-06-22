scriptRRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts

Jun 22, 2025 / 03:13 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB Paramedical Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is soon commencing recruitment for various paramedical staff positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 403 vacancies, including Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, Radiographer, and other positions. Details regarding this recruitment can be found in the notification. This is a good opportunity for candidates possessing qualifications in B.Sc Nursing, Pharmacy, or a related paramedical field. Aspiring candidates are advised to begin their exam preparation in a timely manner and regularly check the official RRB website for updates.

Educational Qualifications

For Nursing Superintendent: A B.Sc in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery is required.
For Pharmacist: Candidates must possess a Diploma or equivalent degree in Pharmacy.
For other technical positions such as Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, etc., a Diploma or certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). This exam will be objective-type and will include questions related to General Awareness, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning.

Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent: 246 posts
Pharmacist (Entry Level): 100 posts
Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 33 posts
Lab Assistant Grade II: 12 posts
Dialysis Technician: 4 posts
ECG Technician: 4 posts
Radiographer: 4 posts
Total Posts: 403

