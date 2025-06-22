RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts

Educational Qualifications For Nursing Superintendent: A B.Sc in Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery is required.

For Pharmacist: Candidates must possess a Diploma or equivalent degree in Pharmacy.

For other technical positions such as Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, etc., a Diploma or certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Selection Process Candidates will be selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT). This exam will be objective-type and will include questions related to General Awareness, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning. Vacancy Details Nursing Superintendent: 246 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Level): 100 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II: 33 posts

Lab Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

ECG Technician: 4 posts

Radiographer: 4 posts

Total Posts: 403