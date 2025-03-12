RRB Technician Result Released: Check Now

RRB Technician Result: Exam and Objection Process This exam was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2024. Candidates were given until 31 December to raise objections to the answer key. The results for Technician Grade-3 will be announced later.
RRB: Number of Positions to be Filled Through this recruitment process, more than 14,000 positions will be filled. This includes 1,092 Technician Grade-1 positions, 8,052 Technician Grade-3 (Open Line) positions, and 5,154 Technician Grade-3 (Workshop) positions. Currently, only the results for Technician Grade-1 have been released. The railway had invited online applications for this recruitment from 9 March to 8 April 2024.
RRB Technician Result: Exam Pattern and Cutoff Criteria For the Technician Grade-1 position, the Computer Based Test (CBT) consisted of 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. To pass, unreserved category candidates needed a minimum of 40%, OBC and SC categories needed 30%, and ST category needed 25% marks.