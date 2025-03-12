scriptRRB Technician Result Released: Check Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RRB Technician Result Released: Check Now

RRB: This examination was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2024. Candidates were given until 31 December to raise objections to the answer key.

BharatMar 12, 2025 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB Technician Result

RRB Technician Result

RRB Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for the Technician Grade-1 recruitment exam. Candidates can view their results and scorecards on the official website of their respective regional RRB. Each railway region has also released its cutoff list.

RRB Technician Result: Exam and Objection Process

This exam was conducted on 19 and 20 December 2024. Candidates were given until 31 December to raise objections to the answer key. The results for Technician Grade-3 will be announced later.

RRB: Number of Positions to be Filled

Through this recruitment process, more than 14,000 positions will be filled. This includes 1,092 Technician Grade-1 positions, 8,052 Technician Grade-3 (Open Line) positions, and 5,154 Technician Grade-3 (Workshop) positions. Currently, only the results for Technician Grade-1 have been released. The railway had invited online applications for this recruitment from 9 March to 8 April 2024.

RRB Technician Result: Exam Pattern and Cutoff Criteria

For the Technician Grade-1 position, the Computer Based Test (CBT) consisted of 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. To pass, unreserved category candidates needed a minimum of 40%, OBC and SC categories needed 30%, and ST category needed 25% marks.

News / Education News / RRB Technician Result Released: Check Now

