RSCERT: Government Teachers to Study Career Counselling to Guide Students in Government Schools

The Rajasthan State Educational Research and Training Council (RSCERT) has launched a training program for teachers. After being trained, they will help government school students build their careers.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

RSCERT scheme Government teachers will now teach career counseling and then provide guidance to students in government schools

RSCERT (Image: Patrika)

RSCERT: The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) has launched a programme for teachers to provide career counselling to students in government schools. RSCERT Udaipur will train teachers in career education under this comprehensive career education programme.

It is reported that this module will focus on class-wise training, through which teachers can help students identify their core interests, so that students can plan their careers in their desired fields after board examinations. This module focuses on career awareness for students aged 6 to 11 in classes 1-5, career education for students aged 12 to 15 in classes 6-10, and career development for students aged 16 to 18 in classes 11-12.

Module will train teachers, who will then address students' problems

Officials stated that the objective of this module is to enable teachers to become career counsellors for students in government schools. A senior official from RSCERT said, "In senior classes and after completing school education, students need counselling to decide their careers. School teachers will help students in this. This career counselling module has been developed so that teachers can learn from it and help in teaching."

This module will increase opportunities for students' all-round development

Officials informed that this module will serve as a centralised digital resource for both teachers and students. Officials further stated that the state's career education programme has been developed in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 and the guidelines of the Ministry of Education. This will increase opportunities for the all-round development of students.

Will help in identifying parental influence

This module will help in identifying the influence of parents on career development. This module will prove useful as a centralised digital resource for both teachers and students.

