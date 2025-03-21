RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) 4th Grade Exam Pattern consists of 120 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Each question will carry equal marks.

Jaipur•Mar 21, 2025 / 03:41 pm• Patrika Desk

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: The application process for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Employee Recruitment 2025 has begun. This is an excellent opportunity for 10th pass candidates to secure a government job. A total of 53,700+ positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online until 19 April 2025. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has already released the exam dates. According to the official exam calendar 2025, the Group D recruitment exam will be held from 18 to 21 September 2025. Candidates must understand the exam syllabus along with the application process.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Pattern: Exam Pattern Regarding the Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment exam pattern, there will be a total of 120 questions for 200 marks. All questions will carry equal marks. There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be two hours. RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus General Hindi Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs and Adjectives

Tatsam-Tadbhav, Desaj and Foreign words

Sandhi, Prefixes and Suffixes

Synonyms and Antonyms

One word for a phrase

Sentence correction, Tense, Idioms and Proverbs

Office letter writing General English Tenses, Active-Passive Voice

Direct-Indirect Speech

Sentence Transformation (Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory)

Correct usage of words, Correction of writing errors

Articles, Prepositions, Punctuation

Translation of simple sentences (Hindi-English) Geography of Rajasthan Location, Extent, Physical Features

Soil, Vegetation, Climate, Water Resources

Drainage System, Irrigation Projects

Population Distribution, Transportation, Disaster Management History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan Historical Events, Freedom Struggle

Language, Literature, Dress, Folk Gods

Folk Literature, Dialects, Fairs-Festivals

Architecture, Folk Dance-Music, Tourist Places Indian Constitution and Administrative System of Rajasthan Introduction to the Constitution

Governor, Chief Minister, Council of Ministers

Legislative Assembly, Judiciary

Chief Secretary, District Administration

Right to Information Act General Science Physical and Chemical Changes

Metals-Nonmetals, Laws of Light

Genetics, Human Body Structure

Major Human Diseases, Waste Management Current Events Sports, Politics, Economy

Environment, Society, Technology Sector

National-International Programmes and Policies Computer Knowledge Hardware, Software, Operating Systems

MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Internet, Email, Office Applications Mathematics HCF-LCM, Average, Profit-Loss

Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest

Ratio-Proportion, Partnership

Time, Work, Speed and Distance

Data Interpretation