RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Pattern: Exam Pattern Regarding the Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment exam pattern, there will be a total of 120 questions for 200 marks. All questions will carry equal marks. There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be two hours.
RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus General Hindi
General English
- Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs and Adjectives
- Tatsam-Tadbhav, Desaj and Foreign words
- Sandhi, Prefixes and Suffixes
- Synonyms and Antonyms
- One word for a phrase
- Sentence correction, Tense, Idioms and Proverbs
- Office letter writing
Geography of Rajasthan
- Tenses, Active-Passive Voice
- Direct-Indirect Speech
- Sentence Transformation (Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory)
- Correct usage of words, Correction of writing errors
- Articles, Prepositions, Punctuation
- Translation of simple sentences (Hindi-English)
History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan
- Location, Extent, Physical Features
- Soil, Vegetation, Climate, Water Resources
- Drainage System, Irrigation Projects
- Population Distribution, Transportation, Disaster Management
Indian Constitution and Administrative System of Rajasthan
- Historical Events, Freedom Struggle
- Language, Literature, Dress, Folk Gods
- Folk Literature, Dialects, Fairs-Festivals
- Architecture, Folk Dance-Music, Tourist Places
General Science
- Introduction to the Constitution
- Governor, Chief Minister, Council of Ministers
- Legislative Assembly, Judiciary
- Chief Secretary, District Administration
- Right to Information Act
Current Events
- Physical and Chemical Changes
- Metals-Nonmetals, Laws of Light
- Genetics, Human Body Structure
- Major Human Diseases, Waste Management
Computer Knowledge
- Sports, Politics, Economy
- Environment, Society, Technology Sector
- National-International Programmes and Policies
Mathematics
- Hardware, Software, Operating Systems
- MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint
- Internet, Email, Office Applications
- HCF-LCM, Average, Profit-Loss
- Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest
- Ratio-Proportion, Partnership
- Time, Work, Speed and Distance
- Data Interpretation