Education News

RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) 4th Grade Exam Pattern consists of 120 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Each question will carry equal marks.

JaipurMar 21, 2025 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: The application process for the Rajasthan 4th Grade Employee Recruitment 2025 has begun. This is an excellent opportunity for 10th pass candidates to secure a government job. A total of 53,700+ positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online until 19 April 2025. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has already released the exam dates. According to the official exam calendar 2025, the Group D recruitment exam will be held from 18 to 21 September 2025. Candidates must understand the exam syllabus along with the application process.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Exam Pattern: Exam Pattern

Regarding the Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment exam pattern, there will be a total of 120 questions for 200 marks. All questions will carry equal marks. There will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be two hours.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus

General Hindi

  • Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs and Adjectives
  • Tatsam-Tadbhav, Desaj and Foreign words
  • Sandhi, Prefixes and Suffixes
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • One word for a phrase
  • Sentence correction, Tense, Idioms and Proverbs
  • Office letter writing
General English
  • Tenses, Active-Passive Voice
  • Direct-Indirect Speech
  • Sentence Transformation (Negative, Interrogative, Exclamatory)
  • Correct usage of words, Correction of writing errors
  • Articles, Prepositions, Punctuation
  • Translation of simple sentences (Hindi-English)
Geography of Rajasthan

  • Location, Extent, Physical Features
  • Soil, Vegetation, Climate, Water Resources
  • Drainage System, Irrigation Projects
  • Population Distribution, Transportation, Disaster Management
History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan
  • Historical Events, Freedom Struggle
  • Language, Literature, Dress, Folk Gods
  • Folk Literature, Dialects, Fairs-Festivals
  • Architecture, Folk Dance-Music, Tourist Places
Indian Constitution and Administrative System of Rajasthan

  • Introduction to the Constitution
  • Governor, Chief Minister, Council of Ministers
  • Legislative Assembly, Judiciary
  • Chief Secretary, District Administration
  • Right to Information Act
General Science
  • Physical and Chemical Changes
  • Metals-Nonmetals, Laws of Light
  • Genetics, Human Body Structure
  • Major Human Diseases, Waste Management
Current Events

  • Sports, Politics, Economy
  • Environment, Society, Technology Sector
  • National-International Programmes and Policies
Computer Knowledge

  • Hardware, Software, Operating Systems
  • MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint
  • Internet, Email, Office Applications
Mathematics
  • HCF-LCM, Average, Profit-Loss
  • Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest
  • Ratio-Proportion, Partnership
  • Time, Work, Speed and Distance
  • Data Interpretation

