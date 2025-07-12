RSMSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Attendant. A total of 56 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process: 48 for the general category and 6 reserved for the scheduled areas. Interested candidates can apply online from 11 July 2025. The last date for application is 08 August 2025.
For this recruitment, candidates must have passed the 10th examination from a recognised board. Knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthani culture are also required. As per 01 January 2025, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.
Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per rules. This includes a 5-year relaxation for general category women, SC/ST/OBC/EWS (residents of Rajasthan), and a 10-year relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS women (residents of Rajasthan).
A written examination will be conducted for this recruitment. The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 marks. Questions will be asked from Hindi, English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
Negative marking will also be implemented; 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
To apply for the RSMSSB Lab Attendant position, candidates can visit the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply online. All documents and photographs must be uploaded as per the rules. The application fee is ₹600 for general/OBC candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/disabled candidates from Rajasthan.