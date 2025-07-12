RSMSSB Lab Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open

For this recruitment, candidates must have passed the 10th examination from a recognised board. Knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthani culture are also required. As per 01 January 2025, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years.

Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per rules. This includes a 5-year relaxation for general category women, SC/ST/OBC/EWS (residents of Rajasthan), and a 10-year relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/EWS women (residents of Rajasthan).