scriptRSMSSB Roadways Conductor Syllabus and Exam Pattern | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, a skill test, document verification, and a medical examination.

JaipurMar 30, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus: Hundreds of vacancies have been announced in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has commenced the online application process for the “Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment 2025” from 27 March 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official websites rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for applying is 25 April 2025. A total of 500 positions are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Candidate Selection Process

Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. The written examination will be held on 22 November 2025, and the results will be declared on 23 February 2026. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus

General Knowledge
General Science
Indian History, Geography and Economy
Constitution and Polity
Economy
Cultural Heritage
Computer Knowledge
Current Affairs

General Knowledge of Rajasthan
Geography, History, Culture, Art and Literature
Rajasthani Language
Rajasthani Folk Songs and Dances
Economy of Rajasthan
Rajasthani Art and Handicrafts
Traffic Rules
Traffic Signals
Road Safety Rules
Vehicle Operation Rules

First Aid
First Aid in Emergency Situations
Treatment of Common Injuries

Arithmetic
Number System
Average
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Distance
Simple Interest
Profit and Loss
Time and Work

Hindi
Correct/Incorrect
Sentence Correction and Correct Spelling
Sandhi (Compounding)
Sandhi-Vicched (Deconstructing Compounds)
Prefixes
Suffixes
Idioms and Proverbs
Synonyms
Antonyms
English-Hindi Translation
Similar Meaning Words

RSMSSB: Exam Pattern

Regarding the exam pattern, the written examination will be of the MCQ type. There will be a total of 100 questions in the exam, each carrying 1 mark. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Importantly, there will be no negative marking in this examination.

News / Education News / RSMSSB Roadways Conductor Syllabus and Exam Pattern

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

Jabalpur

Heavy Hailstorms, Strong Winds Forecast for Next 48 Hours in MP

in 4 hours

IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

Sports

IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Double Header Featuring Star-Studded Clashes

in 4 hours

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

Raipur

March Closing: Offices to remain open on March 30 and 31; holiday cancelled, extra charges apply

in 4 hours

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

Special

Rajasthan to Launch Cooperative Cab Service to Curb Ola, Uber, Rapido's Arbitrary Pricing

21 hours ago

Latest Education News

ADA Recruitment 2025: 137 Scientist Posts Open for B.Tech Graduates

Jobs

ADA Recruitment 2025: 137 Scientist Posts Open for B.Tech Graduates

in 4 hours

Bihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: Post-Retirement Facilities Explained

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Retirement Benefits: Post-Retirement Facilities Explained

15 hours ago

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops

Education News

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Girls Dominate, Sakshi Kumari Tops

16 hours ago

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

Results

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Released: 82.5% Students Pass

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.