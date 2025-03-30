RSMSSB Roadways Conductor Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Candidate Selection Process Candidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. The written examination will be held on 22 November 2025, and the results will be declared on 23 February 2026. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus: Subject-wise Syllabus General Knowledge

General Science

Indian History, Geography and Economy

Constitution and Polity

Economy

Cultural Heritage

Computer Knowledge

Current Affairs General Knowledge of Rajasthan

Geography, History, Culture, Art and Literature

Rajasthani Language

Rajasthani Folk Songs and Dances

Economy of Rajasthan

Rajasthani Art and Handicrafts

Traffic Rules

Traffic Signals

Road Safety Rules

Vehicle Operation Rules First Aid

First Aid in Emergency Situations

Treatment of Common Injuries Arithmetic

Number System

Average

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Distance

Simple Interest

Profit and Loss

Time and Work Hindi

Correct/Incorrect

Sentence Correction and Correct Spelling

Sandhi (Compounding)

Sandhi-Vicched (Deconstructing Compounds)

Prefixes

Suffixes

Idioms and Proverbs

Synonyms

Antonyms

English-Hindi Translation

Similar Meaning Words