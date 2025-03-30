RSMSSB Roadways Conductor Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Roadways Conductor Recruitment: Candidate Selection ProcessCandidate selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. The written examination will be held on 22 November 2025, and the results will be declared on 23 February 2026. The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
RSMSSB Roadways Conductor syllabus: Subject-wise SyllabusGeneral Knowledge
General Science
Indian History, Geography and Economy
Constitution and Polity
Economy
Cultural Heritage
Computer Knowledge
Current Affairs General Knowledge of Rajasthan
Geography, History, Culture, Art and Literature
Rajasthani Language
Rajasthani Folk Songs and Dances
Economy of Rajasthan
Rajasthani Art and Handicrafts
Traffic Signals
Road Safety Rules
Vehicle Operation Rules First Aid
First Aid in Emergency Situations
Treatment of Common Injuries Arithmetic
Number System
Average
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Distance
Simple Interest
Profit and Loss
Time and Work Hindi
Correct/Incorrect
Sentence Correction and Correct Spelling
Sandhi (Compounding)
Sandhi-Vicched (Deconstructing Compounds)
Prefixes
Suffixes
Idioms and Proverbs
Synonyms
Antonyms
English-Hindi Translation
Similar Meaning Words