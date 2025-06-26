RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

Number of Seats This recruitment drive will fill a total of 474 posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-2. The selection process includes a written examination followed by a stenography skill test. Only candidates successful in both stages will be included in the final selection list. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience. Each shift will be 1.5 hours long, and the reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download To download the admit card, visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section on the website’s homepage.

Click on the admit card link for the relevant examination.

Enter your SSO ID/username and password on the login page.

The admit card will appear on the screen; download it.

Take a printout for carrying to the examination centre.