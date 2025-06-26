scriptRSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Cards 2025 May Release Today

Jun 26, 2025 / 11:45 am

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the second phase of the recruitment examination for Stenographer and Personal Assistant (PA) Grade-2 on 26 June 2025. This examination will be held on 29 June 2025 in two shifts, comprising typing and shorthand tests. Previously scheduled for 19 and 20 March 2025, the exam was cancelled due to technical reasons. The first shift will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM.

Number of Seats

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 474 posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-2. The selection process includes a written examination followed by a stenography skill test. Only candidates successful in both stages will be included in the final selection list. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience. Each shift will be 1.5 hours long, and the reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to Download

To download the admit card, visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section on the website’s homepage.
Click on the admit card link for the relevant examination.
Enter your SSO ID/username and password on the login page.
The admit card will appear on the screen; download it.
Take a printout for carrying to the examination centre.

