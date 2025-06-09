RULET 2025 Answer Key Released: Objections Allowed Until June 10th

How to Submit Objections? Candidates who disagree with any answer provided in the answer key can submit their objections in hard copy form to the University’s Law Department, Jaipur, by 10 June 2025. Necessary documents must also be attached with the objection. This process will be conducted before the University convener, RULET-2025.

How to Download the Answer Key? First, visit the official website of Rajasthan University, uniraj.ac.in. Click on the RULET link visible on the homepage. Click on the answer key link on the page that opens.

A PDF file will open containing the correct answers to all questions. Download it and also take a printout for future reference. Exam Information The RULET 2025 exam was held on 25 May 2025 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. There were a total of 150 multiple-choice questions, and the total marks were 300. The exam duration was 2 hours.

Final Result and Selection Process According to the official notification, the final result will be released based on a total of 350 marks. This includes 300 marks for the written exam, 25 marks for the group discussion, and 25 marks for the personal interview. Candidates will be able to get admission to the college by participating in the counselling process after the final result.

For more information, visit the official website of Rajasthan University.