Education News

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for BTech Graduates to Get Jobs in Steel Authority of India, Salary up to Rs 1.80 Lakh

SAIL Bharti: Through this recruitment, a total of 124 posts are to be filled. This recruitment has been released for the technical field. To apply, candidates will have to visit SAIL's official website sailcareers.com.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

SAIL Recruitment 2025

SAIL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for B.Tech graduates to secure a job has emerged. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has brought a fantastic opportunity for you. India's largest steel manufacturing company has released a new notification for recruitment to Management Trainee (MT) posts. The online application process will begin on November 15, 2025, and candidates can apply by visiting sailcareers.com. The last date to submit applications has been set as December 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 124 posts are to be filled through this recruitment. This recruitment is for the technical field. Candidates who have obtained a degree in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Instrumentation, Mechanical, or Metallurgical Engineering are eligible to apply. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.

SAIL Bharti 2025: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed a full-time degree course in the relevant engineering branch from a recognised university with at least 65% marks (average). No prior work experience is required, meaning fresh engineering graduates can also apply.

SAIL Vacancy Salary: Application Fee and Salary

Regarding the application fee, General/OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 1050. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. As for the salary, during training, the basic pay will be Rs 50,000 per month, and after training (as Assistant Manager), the basic pay will be Rs 60,000-1,80,000 per month.

SAIL Vacancy 2025: How to Apply

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website of SAIL, sailcareers.com.
Then, go to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the Management Trainee Vacancy link.
Register by filling in basic information and obtain a login ID.
After logging in, fill out the application form completely and upload necessary documents, photograph, and signature.
Pay the application fee and keep a printout of the form for safekeeping.

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 02:57 pm

