Sainik School Admissions: April Exam, Application Process Details

Sainik School Admission: What is the Sainik School Admission Process? Admissions to Sainik Schools across the country are available for classes 6 and 9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) annually. A merit list is prepared based on the performance in this exam, and selected students are offered admission accordingly.

Sainik School Eligibility: Eligibility and Age Limit For Class 6: The student must be studying in Class 5 in a recognised school and their age should be between 10 and 12 years.

For Class 9: The student must be studying in Class 8 and their age should be between 13 and 15 years.