Sainik School Admissions: April Exam, Application Process Details

Sainik School: The application process for admission to Sainik Schools takes place between November and December each year. The entrance examination is usually held in January.

BharatMar 17, 2025 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Sainik School Admission: The Sainik School entrance exam is scheduled for April. Admit cards will be released soon. But do you know the Sainik School admission process and how to gain admission? Parents want to admit their children to prestigious schools for a good education, but economic reasons often make this impossible. If your child excels in studies, a Sainik School could be an excellent option. It offers quality education along with discipline and leadership development.

Sainik School Admission: What is the Sainik School Admission Process?

Admissions to Sainik Schools across the country are available for classes 6 and 9. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) annually. A merit list is prepared based on the performance in this exam, and selected students are offered admission accordingly.

Sainik School Eligibility: Eligibility and Age Limit

For Class 6: The student must be studying in Class 5 in a recognised school and their age should be between 10 and 12 years.
For Class 9: The student must be studying in Class 8 and their age should be between 13 and 15 years.

Sainik School Eligibility 2025: Application and Entrance Exam

The application process for Sainik Schools admissions takes place between November and December each year. The exam is usually held in January. After the exam results are declared, eligible students are selected through a counselling process and offered admission. This admission process is currently underway this year.

