Sainik School Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on July 10

Round 2 Sainik School Seat Allotment: The Round 1 seat allotment results for students who passed the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 were announced on 26 June 2025. Since then, students have been awaiting the schedule for Round 2. The Round 2 seat allotment process will begin on 7 July 2025 and will continue until 25 July. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be released on 10 July. Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website pesa.ncog.gov.in.