Sainik School Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on July 10

Round 2 Sainik School Seat Allotment: The Round 1 seat allotment results for students who passed the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 were announced on 26 June 2025. Since then, students have been awaiting the schedule for Round 2. The Round 2 seat allotment process will begin on 7 July 2025 and will continue until 25 July. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be released on 10 July. Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website pesa.ncog.gov.in.
Document verification and medical tests will begin on 30 June 2025.
You must upload the necessary documents and pay the fees by 4 July 2025.
The final admission data will be updated by the schools by 5 July 2025.
Once the results are out, first visit the official website pesa.ncog.gov.in.
Then, go to the Latest News/Event section on the website's homepage.
Click on the link: "Results for Round 2 of online counselling has been declared on 10 Jul 25".
A new window will open.
Log in with the necessary details.
The AISSAC counselling 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and save the result.
The counselling process in Sainik Schools is a procedure that takes place before admission. It is also called e-counselling. This is an online process through which seats are allotted in Sainik Schools. This process is conducted for students who pass the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE). It involves several stages. These stages are listed below.
Registration
Choice Filling
Seat Allotment
Medical Test
Document Verification