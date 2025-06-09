Sainik School Teacher Salaries: TGT and PGT Pay Details

Salaries of Sainik School Teachers Recruitment in Sainik Schools is done on both contract and permanent bases. Separate recruitments are held for TGT and PGT teachers. The salaries of TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) teachers are determined according to their respective pay levels. TGT teachers receive salaries according to pay level 7, while PGT teachers are paid according to pay level 8.

Different Salaries for TGT and PGT Teachers The salary of TGT teachers ranges from approximately ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400. Along with this, they also receive other benefits such as DA (Dearness Allowance), HRA (House Rent Allowance), TA (Travel Allowance), etc. The salary of PGT teachers ranges from ₹47,600 to ₹1,51,100. They also receive other benefits such as DA, HRA, TA, etc. However, salaries vary across Sainik Schools in different states.

Nagrota Sainik School Salary The salary of TGT teachers at the Nagrota Sainik School in Jammu and Kashmir is approximately ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month. Along with these allowances and other benefits, they also receive free mess facilities.

Salaries of Sainik School Teachers in Rajasthan The salaries of Sainik School teachers in Rajasthan vary according to their positions. According to a Hindi newspaper, PGT teachers in Sainik Schools here are paid ₹71,400 per month. A vacancy for a TGT teacher was announced at the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with a salary ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹63,758.

Salaries of Teachers in Sainik Schools in Bihar In Sainik Schools in Bihar, the salary of TGT teachers ranges from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month. The salary of PGT teachers ranges from ₹47,600 to ₹1,51,100 per month.

Salaries of Sainik School Teachers in Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools, teachers’ salaries vary according to their position and experience. For some positions, the salary is ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month. For PGT positions, the salary is ₹35,000 to ₹60,000 per month.