Education News

Sarkari Naukri: Unusual job in Bihar—collecting insects is the work! Here’s how to apply

Bihar BTSC Jobs: Candidates interested in applying for this position must have passed class 12th with Science from a recognised board.

BharatFeb 07, 2025 / 08:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar BTSC Jobs: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has commenced the application process for 53 posts of Insect Collectors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application process began on 5 February 2025, and the last date for application is 5 March 2025.

Bihar BTSC Jobs: Eligibility Criteria

Aspiring candidates must have passed Class 12th with Science from a recognised board. The minimum age is 18 years. The maximum age is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates. Age will be calculated as of 1 August 2024. Reserved category candidates will receive the necessary age relaxation. For more details regarding this recruitment, please refer to this notification: Bihar BTSC Jobs

Government Job: Salary

Candidate selection will be based on a written exam, counselling, and document verification. Successful candidates will be appointed as Insect Collectors. The salary for this position is attractive. The salary for the Bihar Insect Collector post will be up to ₹5200-20200/-. The grade pay will be ₹1800/-, and the pay level will be Level-1.

Jobs: How to Apply

First, visit the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the “BTSC Insect Collector Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.

Fill in the required registration details and create a username and password.
Log in, fill out the application form accurately, and upload all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download a copy for your records.

