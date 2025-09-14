Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Your Exam Centre Here

SBI will conduct the Clerk Preliminary Examination at various exam centres across the country on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Important updates regarding the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 have been released.The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the 2025 Clerk recruitment examination. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit cards from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in. The download link will be active until 27 September 2025.

Exam Dates

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted at various examination centres across the country on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025. The exam will be conducted in various regional languages to provide all candidates with the opportunity to attempt the question paper in their preferred language. The preliminary examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions). Candidates will have a total of 60 minutes to complete the paper. Each correct answer will carry one mark, while there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. A quarter of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card for 2025, first visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
  • On the website's homepage, go to the 'Careers' section and click on the admit card link related to the recruitment.
  • Fill in the required details and log in.
  • Download the admit card using the provided download option.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

