SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Your Exam Centre Here

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted at various examination centres across the country on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025. The exam will be conducted in various regional languages to provide all candidates with the opportunity to attempt the question paper in their preferred language. The preliminary examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions). Candidates will have a total of 60 minutes to complete the paper. Each correct answer will carry one mark, while there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. A quarter of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.