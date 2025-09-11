SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Released: Download via Direct Link

SBI Clerk Admit Card Release Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the admit cards for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website. These examinations will be held on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025. The admit card, a crucial document for the examination, must be carried along with a valid ID proof for both examinations.
The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 will be made available soon on the official website, sbi.co.in.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their call letter by logging in to the official website, sbi.co.in. To log in, candidates will need to enter their registration number and password.
In its recruitment notice, SBI had earlier confirmed that the preliminary examination would be held in September 2025, while the main examination is tentatively scheduled for November 2025. The recruitment process involves an online preliminary examination, a main examination, and a test in the chosen local language.