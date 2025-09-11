Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Released: Download via Direct Link

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the admit cards for the Clerk (Junior Associate) preliminary examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from this direct link: sbi.co.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025, SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card download, SBI Clerk Hall Ticket 2025, How to download SBI Clerk admit card, SBI Clerk 2025 exam date and admit card,
SBI Clerk Admit Card (Image Source: Chatgpt)

SBI Clerk Admit Card Release Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the admit cards for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website. These examinations will be held on 20, 21, and 27 September 2025. The admit card, a crucial document for the examination, must be carried along with a valid ID proof for both examinations.

The SBI JA Admit Card 2025 will be made available soon on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Admit Card On Official Website

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their call letter by logging in to the official website, sbi.co.in. To log in, candidates will need to enter their registration number and password.

How To Download

  • Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Careers tab
  • Select the link for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2025
  • Enter your registration number and password
  • Download the admit card and take a printout

Exam Pattern

In its recruitment notice, SBI had earlier confirmed that the preliminary examination would be held in September 2025, while the main examination is tentatively scheduled for November 2025. The recruitment process involves an online preliminary examination, a main examination, and a test in the chosen local language.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Education News / SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Released: Download via Direct Link
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.