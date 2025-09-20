SBI Offers Up to Rs 20 Lakh in Scholarships for School and College Students in 2025

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India, has opened applications for its Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. This scholarship aims to empower 23,230 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds across India, enabling them to pursue their education. SBI has committed ₹90 crore for the scholarship in the financial year 2026. The SBI Scholarship is a golden opportunity for students who excel academically but lack resources.
This scholarship covers students from class 9 to postgraduate programmes. Selected students receive financial assistance ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹200,000 annually, until the completion of their course.
The application window will remain open until 15 November 2025. Students can apply through the official portal, sbiashascholarship.co.in. Eligibility details and all information are available on the website.
Speaking about this initiative, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, said, “On the occasion of our Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, we are immensely proud to launch the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. Through this initiative, we will support, nurture the aspirations of, and empower 23,230 talented young minds from humble backgrounds across India to realise their full potential.”