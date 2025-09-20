Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

SBI Offers Up to Rs 20 Lakh in Scholarships for School and College Students in 2025

India's largest bank, SBI, has announced a significant initiative for students in 2025. The State Bank will now provide scholarships of up to ₹20 lakh to meritorious and needy students in schools and colleges.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

SBI Scholarship 2025, SBI education scholarship for students, State Bank of India scholarship for school students, sbi platinum jubilee asha scholarship 2025,
(Image Source: Gemini AI)

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India, has opened applications for its Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. This scholarship aims to empower 23,230 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds across India, enabling them to pursue their education. SBI has committed ₹90 crore for the scholarship in the financial year 2026. The SBI Scholarship is a golden opportunity for students who excel academically but lack resources.

Scholarship Amount

This scholarship covers students from class 9 to postgraduate programmes. Selected students receive financial assistance ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹200,000 annually, until the completion of their course.

Who Can Get The Scholarship

  • School students (Classes 9-12)
  • Undergraduate and postgraduate students from NIRF top 300 or NAAC A-rated institutions or colleges
  • IIT and IIM students
  • Students pursuing medical courses
  • Students wishing to study abroad

Where To Fill Out The Form

The application window will remain open until 15 November 2025. Students can apply through the official portal, sbiashascholarship.co.in. Eligibility details and all information are available on the website.

Criteria For Scholarship

  • Applicants must be Indian citizens.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 75% marks or a 7.0 CGPA in the previous academic year.
  • For school students, family income should be ₹300,000 or less.
  • For college students, family income should be ₹600,000 or less.

SBI chairman

Speaking about this initiative, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, said, “On the occasion of our Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, we are immensely proud to launch the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. Through this initiative, we will support, nurture the aspirations of, and empower 23,230 talented young minds from humble backgrounds across India to realise their full potential.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 12:01 pm

English News / Education News / SBI Offers Up to Rs 20 Lakh in Scholarships for School and College Students in 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.