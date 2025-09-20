SBI Offers Up to Rs 20 Lakh in Scholarships for School and College Students in 2025

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India, has opened applications for its Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship. This scholarship aims to empower 23,230 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds across India, enabling them to pursue their education. SBI has committed ₹90 crore for the scholarship in the financial year 2026. The SBI Scholarship is a golden opportunity for students who excel academically but lack resources.