SBI PO Mains 2025 Result to be Released: Check by These Steps

Candidates awaiting the SBI PO Mains Result 2025can expect the wait to end soon. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment mains examination on 15 September at various examination centers. The results for candidates who appeared in this examination are expected to be released shortly. The result will only be available online on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can view their results using their login details. After the release of the mains examination result, SBI will also publish the cutoff marks. Candidates whose marks are equal to or above the cutoff will be called for the psychometric test. The final merit list will be released after this process.