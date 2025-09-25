SBI PO Mains 2025 Result to be Released: Check by These Steps

Candidates awaiting the SBI PO Mains Result 2025can expect the wait to end soon. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment mains examination on 15 September at various examination centers. The results for candidates who appeared in this examination are expected to be released shortly. The result will only be available online on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates can view their results using their login details. After the release of the mains examination result, SBI will also publish the cutoff marks. Candidates whose marks are equal to or above the cutoff will be called for the psychometric test. The final merit list will be released after this process.
A total of 541 positions will be filled through this recruitment examination. Of these, 500 positions are regular and 41 are for backlog categories.
General Category – 203 posts
OBC – 135 posts
EWS – 50 posts
SC – 37 posts
ST – 75 posts
Regarding the salary for this recruitment, candidates will receive a basic pay (with 4 advance increments) of ₹48,480 per month. Various allowances will also be provided.
SBI has implemented a new rule for candidates who are appointed after being included in the final merit list. A service bond of ₹200,000 will now be mandatory at the time of joining. If a selected candidate leaves the job before three years of joining, they will have to pay this amount to the bank. Candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website periodically for more information and updates related to the recruitment process.