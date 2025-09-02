SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Scorecard Now

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary result for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who cleared this exam will now proceed to the mains exam and subsequent stages. The exam was held on 4 August 2025, with lakhs of candidates participating from across the country. A total of 600 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.