SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Scorecard Now

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary result for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who cleared this exam will now proceed to the mains exam and subsequent stages. The exam was held on 4 August 2025, with lakhs of candidates participating from across the country. A total of 600 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Candidates can check their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.
The SBI PO exam is one of the most prestigious banking exams in the country. With the results announced, candidates must now focus on the mains exam. Successful candidates will also face a group discussion and interview before the final merit list is released.