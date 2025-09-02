Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Scorecard Now

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 has been released. Candidates can download their scorecards and check details of the Mains examination via the direct link.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary result for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who cleared this exam will now proceed to the mains exam and subsequent stages. The exam was held on 4 August 2025, with lakhs of candidates participating from across the country. A total of 600 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to Check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Candidates can check their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

  • First, visit the website sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the Careers section.
  • Go to Recruitment Results.
  • Click on the Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2025-26 link.
  • You will find two options: Prelims Result and Marks Secured by Candidates.
  • Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth to download your scorecard.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Link

Total Vacancies

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 600 positions.

  • Unreserved (UR): 203 positions
  • OBC: 135 positions
  • EWS: 50 positions
  • SC: 80 positions (75 regular + 5 backlog)
  • ST: 73 positions (37 regular + 36 backlog)

Further Process

  • Following the prelims result, candidates will have to take the mains exam.
  • Mains Exam (Phase-II): This will include Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis, General Awareness, Banking Knowledge, and English. The exam will be 3 hours long with 170 questions carrying 200 marks.
  • This will be followed by a descriptive test, requiring a 50-mark essay, letter/email, report, or précis to be written in 30 minutes.
  • Phase-III includes a psychometric test, group exercise (20 marks), and an interview (30 marks).

The SBI PO exam is one of the most prestigious banking exams in the country. With the results announced, candidates must now focus on the mains exam. Successful candidates will also face a group discussion and interview before the final merit list is released.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 09:41 am

English News / Education News / SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Scorecard Now
