SBI Vacancy 2024: If you are an Engineer, here’s a great opportunity to get a job in SBI, vacancies released for many positions

SBI Vacancy: Through this recruitment, a total of 169 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill the posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) and other engineering background posts.

New DelhiNov 23, 2024 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI Vacancy: Government job seekers have received important news: SBI has announced vacancies for Assistant Manager positions, including several roles for individuals with an engineering background.

Those who want to apply for this recruitment and have the required qualifications can apply on the official website sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is December 12, 2024.

Sarkari Naukri: Recruitment will be done on these posts

Through this recruitment, a total of 169 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill the posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 42 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical) with 25 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 1 post, and Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire) with 101 posts.

SBI Vacancy 2024: These are the required qualifications

For the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), the candidates should have a degree in engineering in the related trade and 2 years of work experience. Different posts have different qualification requirements. For more information about this recruitment, you can check the notification. SBI Vacancy 2024 Notification

SBI Vacancy: This is the selection process

For these posts, the selection process will be based on a written exam and interview. However, for the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), the selection process will be based on shortlisting and interaction.

