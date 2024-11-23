SBI Vacancy 2024: If you are an Engineer, here’s a great opportunity to get a job in SBI, vacancies released for many positions

Sarkari Naukri: Recruitment will be done on these posts Through this recruitment, a total of 169 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill the posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 42 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical) with 25 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 1 post, and Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire) with 101 posts.
SBI Vacancy 2024: These are the required qualifications
For the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), the candidates should have a degree in engineering in the related trade and 2 years of work experience. Different posts have different qualification requirements. For more information about this recruitment, you can check the notification. SBI Vacancy 2024 Notification
SBI Vacancy: This is the selection process For these posts, the selection process will be based on a written exam and interview. However, for the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), the selection process will be based on shortlisting and interaction.