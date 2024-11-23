SBI Vacancy 2024: If you are an Engineer, here’s a great opportunity to get a job in SBI, vacancies released for many positions

Sarkari Naukri: Recruitment will be done on these posts Through this recruitment, a total of 169 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill the posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 42 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical) with 25 posts, Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil) with 1 post, and Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire) with 101 posts.

SBI Vacancy 2024: These are the required qualifications For the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), the candidates should have a degree in engineering in the related trade and 2 years of work experience. Different posts have different qualification requirements. For more information about this recruitment, you can check the notification. SBI Vacancy 2024 Notification For the post of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), the candidates should have a degree in engineering in the related trade and 2 years of work experience. Different posts have different qualification requirements. For more information about this recruitment, you can check the notification.