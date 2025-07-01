scriptMuharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July? | School closed: 6 or 7 July? Which day off for Muharram | Latest News | Patrika News
Muharram school holiday 2025 date: Will schools be closed on 6 or 7 July?

Muharram School Holiday: In India, Muharram is a gazetted holiday. This means that in the states where it is observed, government institutions, banks, schools, and colleges remain closed.

BharatJul 01, 2025 / 01:58 pm

Patrika Desk

School Closed: Muharram, a significant religious observance, is scheduled for early this month, leading to the declaration of a holiday across the nation. However, the exact date remains unconfirmed. School children and their parents are keenly awaiting clarification on whether 7 July 2025 will be declared a holiday. This year, Muharram in India may fall on either 6 or 7 July, entirely dependent on the sighting of the moon. Most current government calendars indicate a potential holiday on 6 July. However, if the moon is not sighted on that day, Muharram may be observed the following day, 7 July.

School Closed: Muharram is a Gazetted Holiday

In India, Muharram is a gazetted holiday. This means that in states where it is observed, government institutions, banks, schools, and colleges remain closed. Currently, many schools haven’t made any official announcements regarding a holiday on 7 July. School administrations and parents alike are awaiting an announcement from the state government and local administration, which will be made after the moon sighting.

School Holidays In July: Muharram’s date varies annually

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, with significant Muslim populations, will determine the holiday declaration after the moon sighting. The date of Muharram varies annually as it depends on the lunar calendar. This often creates confusion regarding school and office closures. A similar situation is anticipated this year.
Parents and school children are advised to monitor any announcements from their children’s schools and regularly check the district’s official website or the education department’s portal for updates to confirm the Muharram holiday in a timely manner.

