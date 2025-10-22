Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

School Holiday: Bihar and UP to have holidays for Chhath Puja, know the dates

Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fanfare in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. There is a holiday in the state for this puja. In Bihar, schools will also have holidays this year on account of Chhath Puja.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

School Holiday on chhath Pooja

School Holiday on chhath Pooja (Image-Freepik)

School Holiday: Chhath Puja is considered the biggest festival in North India, especially in Bihar. Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar. The Chhath Mahaparv is eagerly awaited by people across North India, particularly in Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This festival of sun worship is celebrated for 4 days with great reverence and faith. This year, Chhath Puja will start from October 25 and continue until October 28.

When will schools remain closed?

Bihar: As per the instructions of the state government, all government and private schools will remain closed for Chhath from October 25 to October 28.
Uttar Pradesh: Chhath is not celebrated on a large scale across Uttar Pradesh. However, the festival is celebrated in many districts, including those bordering Bihar. Therefore, holidays may be announced in those districts as per requirement.

Why is Chhath festival celebrated?

Chhath Puja is a festival of worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Women observe this fast for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of their children. During this period, devotees observe strict rules for four days and offer 'arghya' to the sun without consuming food or water. During the Chhath festival, a large number of people travel to their homes. Considering this, the education department decides to keep schools closed every year on this occasion, so that both students and teachers can celebrate the festival with their families.

