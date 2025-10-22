School Holiday: Bihar and UP to have holidays for Chhath Puja, know the dates

Chhath Puja is a festival of worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Women observe this fast for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of their children. During this period, devotees observe strict rules for four days and offer 'arghya' to the sun without consuming food or water. During the Chhath festival, a large number of people travel to their homes. Considering this, the education department decides to keep schools closed every year on this occasion, so that both students and teachers can celebrate the festival with their families.