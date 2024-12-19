School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

School Holidays 2025: Holiday Dates The first holiday of the year falls on 17th January 2025, celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday. Other holidays include 26th January (Republic Day), 2nd February (Basant Panchami), 24th February (Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthday), 26th February (Maha Shivratri), 14th March (Holi), 18th March (Good Friday), and 31st March (Eid-ul-Fitr).

Holiday List 2025 DATE Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 17th January, 2025 Republic Day 26th January, 2025 Basant Panchami 2nd February, 2025 Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday 24th February, 2025 Maha Shivratri 26th February, 2025 Holi/Dolyatra 14th March, 2025 Good Friday 18th March, 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr 31st March, 2025 Ram Navami 6th April, 2025 Mahaveer Jayanthi 10th April, 2025 Budha Purnima 12th May, 2025 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 7th June, 2025 Muharram 27th July, 2025 Independence Day 15th August, 2025 Raksha Bandhan 9th August, 2025 Janmashtami (Vaishnva) 16th August, 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi 27th August, 2025 Onam 5th September, 2025 Milad-un-Nabi 5th September, 2025 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday 2nd October, 2025 Dussehra 2nd October, 2025 Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday 7th October, 2025 Diwali 21st October, 2025 Goverdhan Pooja 22nd October, 2025 Guru Nanak’s Birthday 15th November, 2025 Christmas 25th December, 2025 School Holiday Calendar 2025

