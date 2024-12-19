School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

School Holiday Calendar 2025: As the new year approaches, children and parents eagerly look forward to the school holiday calendar, planning trips and activities around it. This article highlights the nationally observed holidays in India for 2025.
The first holiday of the year falls on 17th January 2025, celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday. Other holidays include 26th January (Republic Day), 2nd February (Basant Panchami), 24th February (Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthday), 26th February (Maha Shivratri), 14th March (Holi), 18th March (Good Friday), and 31st March (Eid-ul-Fitr).
Holiday List 2025
DATE
Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday
17th January, 2025
Republic Day
26th January, 2025
Basant Panchami
2nd February, 2025
Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday
24th February, 2025
Maha Shivratri
26th February, 2025
Holi/Dolyatra
14th March, 2025
Good Friday
18th March, 2025
Eid-ul-Fitr
31st March, 2025
Ram Navami
6th April, 2025
Mahaveer Jayanthi
10th April, 2025
Budha Purnima
12th May, 2025
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
7th June, 2025
Muharram
27th July, 2025
Independence Day
15th August, 2025
Raksha Bandhan
9th August, 2025
Janmashtami (Vaishnva)
16th August, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi
27th August, 2025
Onam
5th September, 2025
Milad-un-Nabi
5th September, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
2nd October, 2025
Dussehra
2nd October, 2025
Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
7th October, 2025
Diwali
21st October, 2025
Goverdhan Pooja
22nd October, 2025
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
15th November, 2025
Christmas
25th December, 2025
School Holiday Calendar 2025: More Holidays
Moving into April, holidays include the 6th of April (Ram Navami), the 10th of April (Mahavir Jayanti), and the 12th of May (Buddha Purnima). The complete list of holidays throughout the year is provided above. Students and parents can plan accordingly. October stands out with the most holidays, encompassing Diwali, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti.