School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

School Holiday Calendar 2025: The first school holiday of the year is scheduled for 17th January, 2025

New DelhiDec 19, 2024 / 03:15 pm

Patrika Desk

School Holiday Calendar 2025: As the new year approaches, children and parents eagerly look forward to the school holiday calendar, planning trips and activities around it. This article highlights the nationally observed holidays in India for 2025.

School Holidays 2025: Holiday Dates

The first holiday of the year falls on 17th January 2025, celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s birthday. Other holidays include 26th January (Republic Day), 2nd February (Basant Panchami), 24th February (Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthday), 26th February (Maha Shivratri), 14th March (Holi), 18th March (Good Friday), and 31st March (Eid-ul-Fitr).
Holiday List 2025DATE
Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday17th January, 2025
Republic Day26th January, 2025
Basant Panchami2nd February, 2025
Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday24th February, 2025
Maha Shivratri26th February, 2025
Holi/Dolyatra14th March, 2025
Good Friday18th March, 2025
Eid-ul-Fitr31st March, 2025
Ram Navami6th April, 2025
Mahaveer Jayanthi10th April, 2025
Budha Purnima12th May, 2025
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)7th June, 2025
Muharram27th July, 2025
Independence Day15th August, 2025
Raksha Bandhan9th August, 2025
Janmashtami (Vaishnva)16th August, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi27th August, 2025
Onam5th September, 2025
Milad-un-Nabi5th September, 2025
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday2nd October, 2025
Dussehra2nd October, 2025
Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday7th October, 2025
Diwali21st October, 2025
Goverdhan Pooja22nd October, 2025
Guru Nanak’s Birthday15th November, 2025
Christmas25th December, 2025
School Holiday Calendar 2025: More Holidays

Moving into April, holidays include the 6th of April (Ram Navami), the 10th of April (Mahavir Jayanti), and the 12th of May (Buddha Purnima). The complete list of holidays throughout the year is provided above. Students and parents can plan accordingly. October stands out with the most holidays, encompassing Diwali, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti.

