School Holiday: Schools Closed in This State on 5 February, Here’s Why

On election day, various school buildings are used as polling stations. This is another reason why schools will be closed on 5 February 2025. This is a standard practice during elections, where schools remain closed. However, it is advisable to confirm holiday information with the school and relevant institution.

Holiday in This State Too Furthermore, in view of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Haryana government has also declared a paid holiday on 5 February for public office employees, school and college staff, as well as employees of boards and corporations. This holiday will also apply to factory workers, shopkeepers, and private business employees in Haryana who are registered voters in Delhi.