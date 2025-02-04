scriptSchool Holiday: Schools Closed in This State on 5 February, Here’s Why | School Holiday in Delhi on February 5th | Latest News | Patrika News
School Holiday: Schools Closed in This State on 5 February, Here's Why

School Holiday: Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 5 February 2025, In view of this, all private and government schools will be closed.

Feb 04, 2025 / 01:05 pm

Delhi School Holiday: Voting for the Delhi Election 2025 will be held on 5 February 2025 in Delhi, with results announced on 8 February. In view of this, all private and government schools will be closed. Furthermore, all government and private offices will also remain closed. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has already announced that all central government offices in Delhi, including industrial establishments, will be closed on polling day.
On election day, various school buildings are used as polling stations. This is another reason why schools will be closed on 5 February 2025. This is a standard practice during elections, where schools remain closed. However, it is advisable to confirm holiday information with the school and relevant institution.

Holiday in This State Too

Furthermore, in view of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Haryana government has also declared a paid holiday on 5 February for public office employees, school and college staff, as well as employees of boards and corporations. This holiday will also apply to factory workers, shopkeepers, and private business employees in Haryana who are registered voters in Delhi.

