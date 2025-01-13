scriptSchool Holiday: School vacations extended in these states, timings revised in some places | School Holiday: School vacations extended in these states, timings revised in some areas | Latest News | Patrika News
School Holiday: School vacations extended in these states, timings revised in some places

Several states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Haryana, have either extended school holidays or adjusted school timings.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

School Holiday
School Holiday: Due to snowfall in the mountainous regions, cold conditions persist in the plains. Many states in North India are experiencing a severe cold wave. Consequently, several states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Haryana, have either extended school holidays or adjusted school timings. Let’s find out the specifics of these changes.

Rajasthan Schools Closed Today

Schools in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Beawar, Dholpur, and Jhalawar, Rajasthan will remain closed today, 13 January. All schools up to class 8 will be closed. This decision has been taken in view of the cold wave. Tomorrow, 14 January, all schools in the state will be closed for Makar Sankranti. However, classes for students of classes 9-12 in government and private schools in Rajasthan will resume at 10:00 AM.

Holidays in Delhi

The severe cold wave continues in Delhi NCR (Delhi NCR Cold Wave). The Delhi government has announced winter break for all government schools from 1 to 15 January 2025. Regular classes will resume from 16 January 2025.

Schools Closed in Bihar

The Bihar government has announced an extension of winter holidays for all government and private schools. Schools for students up to class 8 will remain closed until 11 January 2025. All schools will also be closed on 14 January for Makar Sankranti.

Schools Closed Today in Gorakhpur

Due to the cold wave, the district administration has announced school closures until 14 January. All government and private schools and Anganwadis will remain closed until 14 January, with classes resuming on 15 January.

Schools Closed in Haryana

All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed from 1 to 15 January. Regular classes will resume from 16 January 2025.

