Education News

School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on November 11 and 14, Know the Reason

School Holiday: Schools are set to remain closed for several days in November, including November 11 and 14. Both these days will have schools closed for special reasons.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

School Holiday

November School Holiday: Schools and colleges will remain closed on November 11 and 14 this month due to elections. On November 11, holidays will be observed only in districts where elections are scheduled. In Bihar, the second and final phase of elections is to be held on November 11. For this, schools and colleges in all districts (where elections are to be held) will remain closed, enabling students above 18 years of age and teachers to cast their votes.

School Holiday: Holidays in these districts

The second phase of polling in Bihar is to be held on 122 seats across 20 districts. These include Gaya, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nawada, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, East Champaran, and West Champaran. Schools and colleges in these districts will remain closed due to the elections.

School Holiday: Holiday on November 14

Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day. This day is observed as the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was very fond of children. Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day across India, and a holiday is observed nationwide.

November School Holidays 2025: Major holidays in November 2025

November 5, 2025 - Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 8, 2025 - Second Saturday
November 9, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 14, 2025 - Children’s Day
November 16, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 23, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 24, 2025 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
November 30, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 02:45 pm

English News / Education News / School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on November 11 and 14, Know the Reason

Education News

