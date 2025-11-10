School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on November 11 and 14, Know the Reason

November School Holiday: Schools and colleges will remain closed on November 11 and 14 this month due to elections. On November 11, holidays will be observed only in districts where elections are scheduled. In Bihar, the second and final phase of elections is to be held on November 11. For this, schools and colleges in all districts (where elections are to be held) will remain closed, enabling students above 18 years of age and teachers to cast their votes.
The second phase of polling in Bihar is to be held on 122 seats across 20 districts. These include Gaya, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nawada, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, East Champaran, and West Champaran. Schools and colleges in these districts will remain closed due to the elections.
Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day. This day is observed as the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was very fond of children. Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day across India, and a holiday is observed nationwide.
November 5, 2025 - Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 8, 2025 - Second Saturday
November 9, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 14, 2025 - Children’s Day
November 16, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 23, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
November 24, 2025 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day
November 30, 2025 - Sunday Weekly Holiday
