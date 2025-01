School Holiday: Schools to Remain Closed on This Day in February—Is Your School Included? Find Out Here

School Holiday in February: Schools will be closed on this day in February. Find out the reason behind the school holiday in February.

New Delhi•Jan 27, 2025 / 04:08 pm• Patrika Desk

School Holiday In February: February is just around the corner, and children will enjoy several holidays this month. Let’s take a look at the school holidays in February. Schools to Remain Closed on This Special Occasion (School Holiday) February 26th marks Maha Shivratri (Mahashivratri), a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in North India. Schools will be closed on this occasion. All schools, both government and private, will remain shut. Furthermore, there are four Sundays in February; schools will be closed on February 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd.

Where will schools remain closed on Maha Shivratri? Schools in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be closed on Maha Shivratri. Schools in both states will remain closed on February 26th. The holiday on the 26th is mentioned in the calendars released by the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments. Similarly, schools in Rajasthan (Rajasthan School Holiday) will also be closed on Maha Shivratri.