School Holidays in April: Students to Enjoy Extended Break

April 2025 School Holiday: Key Festivals This month’s key festivals include Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, and Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti. Schools will declare holidays on these occasions. Details of all festivals are provided below with their respective dates.

Public Holiday: Holidays on these days 6 April 2025 (Sunday)

Ram Navami: National Holiday 10 April 2025 (Thursday)

Mahavir Jayanti: Holiday in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

11 April 2025 (Friday)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 14 April 2025 (Monday)

Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti: National Holiday across India 18 April 2025 (Friday)

Good Friday: Holiday across India 29 April 2025 (Tuesday)

Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti: Holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.