In the capital Bhopal, the school timings have been changed due to the extreme cold. Now, all schools in the district will open only after 9:00 am. The District Education Officer has issued orders in this regard.

According to the order of the District Education Officer of Bhopal, no school in the district will be allowed to open before 9:00 am. This order will come into effect from Thursday and will be applicable to all government and private schools in the district.