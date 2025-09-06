Schools Closed in Several States Due to Heavy Rainfall

School Holiday Due To Heavy Rain: Monsoon rains are wreaking havoc across the country. Roads are inundated, causing significant disruption. Cities are experiencing waterlogging, submerged roads, and in some areas, flood-like situations. Due to the rain, offices have shifted to work-from-home mode, while schools and colleges have either transitioned to online learning or declared holidays. Let's find out which states have announced school holidays due to heavy rainfall.