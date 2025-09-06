Schools Closed in Several States Due to Heavy Rainfall

School Holiday Due To Heavy Rain: Monsoon rains are wreaking havoc across the country. Roads are inundated, causing significant disruption. Cities are experiencing waterlogging, submerged roads, and in some areas, flood-like situations. Due to the rain, offices have shifted to work-from-home mode, while schools and colleges have either transitioned to online learning or declared holidays. Let's find out which states have announced school holidays due to heavy rainfall.
The Punjab government has announced that all government, aided, and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed until 7 September 2025.
The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh declared a holiday for all schools from nursery to class 12 until 4 September.
No official closure order has been issued for schools in Delhi yet, but schools may be closed if heavy rainfall continues.
A red alert has been issued for rain in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, the rainfall is expected to reduce only after 7 September. Therefore, a holiday has been declared for school students on 6 September. This holiday has been declared in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kotputli, and Bundi districts of Rajasthan.
Due to incessant rain, landslides, and falling trees in Shimla, orders have been issued to close educational institutions from Monday onwards. However, online classes will continue.
Schools in Jammu have been closed for 11 days due to heavy rainfall. However, an order has been issued to decide on resuming offline classes from 10 September.