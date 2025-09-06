Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Schools Closed in Several States Due to Heavy Rainfall

School Holiday Alert: Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across several states in the country. Waterlogging on roads is causing significant inconvenience to the public. Consequently, many states have ordered the closure of schools.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

School holiday due to rain, Schools closed in Delhi UP Haryana, Heavy rain school closure update, Jammu schools reopen after 11 days
Schools shut in many states due to heavy rain (Image Source: ChatGPT)

School Holiday Due To Heavy Rain: Monsoon rains are wreaking havoc across the country. Roads are inundated, causing significant disruption. Cities are experiencing waterlogging, submerged roads, and in some areas, flood-like situations. Due to the rain, offices have shifted to work-from-home mode, while schools and colleges have either transitioned to online learning or declared holidays. Let's find out which states have announced school holidays due to heavy rainfall.

School Holiday In Punjab

The Punjab government has announced that all government, aided, and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed until 7 September 2025.

School Holiday In Uttar Pradesh

The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh declared a holiday for all schools from nursery to class 12 until 4 September.

School Holiday In Delhi-NCR

No official closure order has been issued for schools in Delhi yet, but schools may be closed if heavy rainfall continues.

Rajasthan School Closed

A red alert has been issued for rain in Rajasthan. According to the Meteorological Department, the rainfall is expected to reduce only after 7 September. Therefore, a holiday has been declared for school students on 6 September. This holiday has been declared in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kotputli, and Bundi districts of Rajasthan.

School Holiday In Shimla

Due to incessant rain, landslides, and falling trees in Shimla, orders have been issued to close educational institutions from Monday onwards. However, online classes will continue.

Schools Can Open In Jammu After 11 Days

Schools in Jammu have been closed for 11 days due to heavy rainfall. However, an order has been issued to decide on resuming offline classes from 10 September.

Education News

Education News

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 12:38 pm

Education News / Schools Closed in Several States Due to Heavy Rainfall
